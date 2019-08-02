Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.24. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.15-3.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.41.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $56.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,609,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.38. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $61.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

In other news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $3,080,483.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 419,818 shares in the company, valued at $24,676,902.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $38,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,046 shares of company stock worth $9,530,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

