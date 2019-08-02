Pura (PURA) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Pura (CURRENCY:PURA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Pura coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Kucoin. Pura has a market capitalization of $666,138.00 and $1.00 worth of Pura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pura has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004612 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pura Profile

Pura (CRYPTO:PURA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. Pura’s total supply is 182,789,836 coins and its circulating supply is 176,007,342 coins. Pura’s official Twitter account is @PuraSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pura’s official website is mypura.io.

Buying and Selling Pura

Pura can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pura should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pura using one of the exchanges listed above.

