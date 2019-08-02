Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Market Cap Reaches $5.98 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $167,560.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be purchased for $58.24 or 0.00553848 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 64.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00266824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.01408980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00022620 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00111205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,646 tokens. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

