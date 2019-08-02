Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Eastman Chemical Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.63. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2019 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.7% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

