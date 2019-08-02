Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Trex in a report released on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Trex to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trex to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Trex stock opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Trex has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.05.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Trex had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $206.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Trex by 189.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trex news, insider James E. Cline sold 11,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $917,819.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,363,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay T. Scripter sold 23,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $1,644,092.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,645.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,418 shares of company stock worth $5,450,317. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

