Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for EnPro Industries, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. EnPro Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

NYSE:NPO opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.01. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $78.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

