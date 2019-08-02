Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for First Merchants Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for First Merchants in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $106.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.10 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FRME. ValuEngine raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Raymond James began coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens raised First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 4,680 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $169,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Merchants by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Merchants by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

