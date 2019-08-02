QASH (QASH) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. QASH has a market capitalization of $42.26 million and approximately $219,243.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, Hotbit and EXX. During the last seven days, QASH has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00273567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.67 or 0.01410719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00113197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021076 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000538 BTC.

About QASH

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Hotbit, EXX, GOPAX, Gate.io, Huobi, IDEX, LATOKEN and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

