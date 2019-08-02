Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiwi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.06. 561,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.16. Qiwi has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter. Qiwi had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qiwi will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Qiwi by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qiwi by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qiwi by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Qiwi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Qiwi by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 168,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

