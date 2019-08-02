QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Shares Up 24.2%

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC) shot up 24.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, 238,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 341% from the average session volume of 54,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18.

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, and platinum deposits. It holds interests in the Namew Lake Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide Project comprising the Rocky Lake property, the Rocky-Namew property, and the Namew Lake property; and the Irgon Lithium Mine project located in Manitoba, Canada.

