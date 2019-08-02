QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. QUALCOMM updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.15. 10,062,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,104,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 20,862 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $1,844,826.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $480,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,334,769 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

