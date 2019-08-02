Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Qualys updated its Q3 guidance to $0.52 to $0.54 EPS.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $84.34. The stock had a trading volume of 861,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,463. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.87 and a beta of 1.36. Qualys has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $97.12.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $134,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,543,053.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 22,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $2,022,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,938.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,497 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,930 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,999,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 9.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,155,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,599,000 after purchasing an additional 102,395 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 916,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth about $59,574,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Qualys by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,987,000 after purchasing an additional 62,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

