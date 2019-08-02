Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT Lowered to $90.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on QLYS. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.06.

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $83.06. The company had a trading volume of 390,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.95. Qualys has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $97.12.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.23%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $134,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,543,053.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,497 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,930. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 482.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 479,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,766,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $664,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

