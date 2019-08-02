Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 166.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 74.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,902,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $24,456,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 457,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,761,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $101.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $112.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $110.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.20.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

