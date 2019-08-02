Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

QTNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quotient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

NASDAQ QTNT traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 457,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,813. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.59. Quotient has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $721.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Edward Farrell sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $195,075.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,493.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Hallsworth acquired 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Quotient by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,456,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,290 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Quotient in the first quarter valued at $1,854,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quotient in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Quotient in the first quarter valued at $3,342,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Quotient by 0.7% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 388,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

