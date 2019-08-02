Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RARX. ValuEngine raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ra Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Svb Leerink began coverage on Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ra Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.73.

RARX opened at $32.98 on Monday. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.10 and a quick ratio of 20.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.54.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $67,768.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,452 shares of company stock valued at $970,463 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

