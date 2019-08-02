RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RADCOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RADCOM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.38.

RDCM traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,895. The firm has a market cap of $107.04 million, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 0.42. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.92.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RADCOM by 9.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 57,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in RADCOM by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. raised its stake in RADCOM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 285,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RADCOM by 7.6% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 291,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 20,454 shares in the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

