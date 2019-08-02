Radin Capital Partners Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Radin Capital Partners Inc. cut its position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 166,700 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason comprises approximately 11.8% of Radin Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Radin Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Legg Mason worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in Legg Mason by 19.0% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 4.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

In other news, CAO Ursula Schliessler sold 3,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $129,996.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,495 shares in the company, valued at $990,644.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Merchant sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $201,566.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,180. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LM. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Legg Mason to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

LM stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 46,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Legg Mason Inc has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $705.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.70 million. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.