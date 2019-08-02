Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Earnings Results

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. Radware had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Radware stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.45. 255,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,706. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Radware during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

