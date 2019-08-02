Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) Director Acquires $15,290.00 in Stock

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Randolph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $15,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RNDB opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Randolph Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.98.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.60%.

RNDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Randolph Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised Randolph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Randolph Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.50% of Randolph Bancorp worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

