Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

RNGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Sunday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ranger Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

RNGR stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $100.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.16.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ranger Energy Services news, CFO John Brandon Blossman bought 7,500 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $47,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Ranger Energy Services at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

