Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Raised to $61.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RPD. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Rapid7 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rapid7 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.49. 18,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $66.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 46.34% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $78.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,002,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $1,163,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,675,522 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 474,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,004 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 508.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 53,941 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

