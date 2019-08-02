Raven Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $91,865.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00266824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.01408980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00022620 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00111205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,822,574,058 tokens.

Raven Protocol's official website is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

