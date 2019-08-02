Raymond James Cuts CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target to $110.00

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.18.

COR traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $106.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,208. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $142.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.85 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

In other news, insider Mark R. Jones sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $59,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $685,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,393.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,872. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 36.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 13,254.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 8.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 55.1% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 23,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

