Raymond James Raises Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target to $3.50

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Yamana Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded Yamana Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.53 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.17.

AUY stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.93. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.19 million. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,177,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,153 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 37.0% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 14,222,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,279 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $27,097,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 26.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,436,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

