Raymond James Reaffirms Strong-Buy Rating for Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$12.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.38.

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$10.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.86, a quick ratio of 11.77 and a current ratio of 12.29. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$5.80 and a one year high of C$10.94.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$242.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$231.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

