Raymond James Reaffirms Strong-Buy Rating for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.98. 3,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,288. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.58.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 63.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.