Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

RETA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Shares of RETA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.81. 5,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,300. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 2.32.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $359,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,760 in the last 90 days. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

