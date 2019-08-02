Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. On average, analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,300. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 2.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.19.

In other news, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $334,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,138 shares in the company, valued at $352,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,202,760. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RETA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.