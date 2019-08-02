Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Neogen (NEOG)

Neogen (NASDAQ: NEOG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/2/2019 – Neogen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/1/2019 – Neogen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/24/2019 – Neogen had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $72.00 to $78.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Neogen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/21/2019 – Neogen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Neogen has underperformed its industry over the past six months. The company’s Animal Safety segment is currently displaying poor performance. Chaotic economic conditions in the production animal market, the U.S.-China trade war along with lower sales to animal protein market distributor partners are hampering growth. Moreover, negative currency movement continue to be a concern. Neogen’s strength in international business and solid performance by the core Food Safety and genomic product lines resulted in year-over-year revenue growth in the last-reported quarter. Per management, the company witnessed revenue growth in Europe, Brazil, Mexico, China and India along with other geographies in the quarter under review. We are also upbeat about Neogen’s recent launch of coconut food allergen test kits.”

6/12/2019 – Neogen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/3/2019 – Neogen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Neogen has underperformed its industry over the past six months. The company’s Animal Safety segment is currently displaying poor performance. Chaotic economic conditions in the production animal market, the U.S.-China trade war along with lower sales to animal protein market distributor partners are hampering growth. Moreover, negative currency movement continue to be a concern. Neogen’s strength in international business and solid performance by the core Food Safety and genomic product lines resulted in year-over-year revenue growth in the last-reported quarter. Per management, the company witnessed revenue growth in Europe, Brazil, Mexico, China and India along with other geographies in the quarter under review. We are also upbeat about Neogen’s recent launch of coconut food allergen test kits.”

Shares of NEOG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.29. 181,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 11.75. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $97.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Neogen had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, Director James L. Herbert sold 27,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $1,802,893.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 559,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,304,887. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $738,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,870 shares of company stock worth $9,273,967. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

