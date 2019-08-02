Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Morphic (MORF)

Morphic (NASDAQ: MORF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/22/2019 – Morphic is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Morphic is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Morphic is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Morphic is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MORF traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.70. 404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,729. Morphic Holding has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 833,333 shares of company stock worth $12,499,995 over the last 90 days.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

