Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RDFN. BidaskClub cut Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Redfin from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen set a $24.00 target price on Redfin and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Redfin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.07.

RDFN traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.37. 28,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,056. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83. Redfin has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $88,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,418.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $51,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $391,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Redfin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Redfin by 6.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 90.9% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

