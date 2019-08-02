Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Up 10.9% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares shot up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.66, 3,696,571 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 246% from the average session volume of 1,067,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDFN. Cowen set a $24.00 price target on Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Compass Point raised Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,719.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $391,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

