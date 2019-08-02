Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (REGN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $353.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on REGN. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $412.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $394.65.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $309.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,306. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.87. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $287.66 and a twelve month high of $442.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by ($0.79). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 9,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.74, for a total value of $3,012,456.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,363. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.93, for a total transaction of $305,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,045.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

