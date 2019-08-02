Regentatlantic Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in General Motors by 253.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 544,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185,749. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In other news, Director Wesley G. Bush bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.