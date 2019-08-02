Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $13.58 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.9% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 198,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,968,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,511,000 after buying an additional 668,809 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 113,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 20,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.26. 39,312,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,155,808. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.02.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

