Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $5.97 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Target by 62.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $370,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.87. The stock had a trading volume of 321,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,770. Target Co. has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.