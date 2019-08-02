Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,348 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Allstate by 17.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,106,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,468,000 after acquiring an additional 391,869 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $39,602,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Allstate by 171.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 564,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,165,000 after acquiring an additional 356,226 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Allstate by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,279,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,822,000 after acquiring an additional 321,139 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.92.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.36. 1,019,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $109.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In related news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,278,381.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 30,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total value of $3,087,127.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,450.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,703 shares of company stock valued at $5,593,860 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.