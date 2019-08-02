Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 9,402 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,402 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,065,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153,879 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5,858.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 974,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,449,000 after buying an additional 958,137 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,466,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,492,000 after buying an additional 886,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,732,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,399,000 after buying an additional 671,836 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3,984.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 594,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,562,000 after buying an additional 579,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $53.77. 3,208,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.56%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cowen lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

In other news, insider Donald C. Templin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.74 per share, with a total value of $253,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,054.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Rohr acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

