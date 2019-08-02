Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 9,647 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,647 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,341,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,134 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,473,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,199,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,053,000 after acquiring an additional 507,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.71. The company had a trading volume of 127,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,040. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.78 and a 52 week high of $113.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.88.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.98.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Joshua R. Jewett sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $369,265.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,657.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 20,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $2,248,220.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,120,952.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,018. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.