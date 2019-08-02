Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $112,000 Investment in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,423,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 205,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,959,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,521,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,018,000 after purchasing an additional 149,798 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. 102,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CORT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $293,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

