Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,721,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,675,000 after buying an additional 655,356 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley bought 11,350 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $509,955.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.01. 335,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,624,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $42.13 and a 12-month high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

