Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:REGI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.24. 11,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,051. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $478.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.79 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, insider Cynthia J. Warner purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,104.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Haer sold 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $320,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at $475,131.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,354 shares of company stock valued at $675,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 93.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 489,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 236,695 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 102.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 107,402 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 114.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 53,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

