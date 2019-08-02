Repme Market Capitalization Tops $160,461.00 (RPM)

Repme (CURRENCY:RPM) traded 86.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Repme token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store and STEX. Over the last seven days, Repme has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Repme has a market cap of $160,461.00 and $7,164.00 worth of Repme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Repme alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00266889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.18 or 0.01441044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00112153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020523 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About Repme

Repme’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. Repme’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,220,523,483 tokens. Repme’s official message board is medium.com/@repmedapp. The official website for Repme is repme.io. Repme’s official Twitter account is @repmeio.

Repme Token Trading

Repme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Repme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Repme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Repme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Repme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Repme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.