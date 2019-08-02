Reserve Rights (RSR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.66 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $10.96 million and $2.66 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00268260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.95 or 0.01413288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00112029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020914 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,947,045,188 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol.

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

