Resource Planning Group Purchases 2,652 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Resource Planning Group grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $34.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,779,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,677,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $56.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

