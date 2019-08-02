Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 target price on Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 72,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $72.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.2% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,060,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,060,000 after purchasing an additional 379,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,665,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after buying an additional 140,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,602,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after buying an additional 138,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,652,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,668,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

