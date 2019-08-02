Reviewing Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chemung Financial and Republic First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemung Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chemung Financial currently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.18%. Given Chemung Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Chemung Financial is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Dividends

Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Republic First Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Chemung Financial pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Chemung Financial and Republic First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial 24.94% 12.22% 1.14% Republic First Bancorp 4.31% 2.17% 0.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chemung Financial and Republic First Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial $87.63 million 2.38 $19.63 million $3.80 11.33 Republic First Bancorp $112.40 million 2.20 $8.63 million N/A N/A

Chemung Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Republic First Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of Chemung Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Chemung Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chemung Financial beats Republic First Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, it has an asset value of 1.7 million USD. The bank has generated a net income of 7,430 USD in December 31, 2017. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is based in Elmira, New York.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans, real estate loans, construction and land development loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products, as well as lockbox services. It has branches; and 25 proprietary ATMs located in its store network. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.