Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on REXN. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.58.

REXN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,640. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $23.28.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.31. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

