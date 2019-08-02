Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,903 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 289.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 68.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 40,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REXR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.89. 17,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,942. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.07%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

